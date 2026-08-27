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Russian attack on Kyiv damages residential buildings, cars, gymnasium, medical facility

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Russian attack on Kyiv damages residential buildings, cars, gymnasium, medical facility
Photo: National Police

In Kyiv, following another overnight attack by Russian troops, damage was recorded in Desniansky, Obolonsky, Podilsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts, reported the press service of the Kyiv Police.

"As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, cars, premises of a gymnasium, and a medical facility were damaged. There are no casualties," the agency informs as of Thursday morning.

Investigative-operational groups, explosives experts, and other services are working on site. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of another war crime of the RF against the civilian population.

#kyiv #russian_attack
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