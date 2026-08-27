Russian attack on Kyiv damages residential buildings, cars, gymnasium, medical facility

In Kyiv, following another overnight attack by Russian troops, damage was recorded in Desniansky, Obolonsky, Podilsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts, reported the press service of the Kyiv Police.

"As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, cars, premises of a gymnasium, and a medical facility were damaged. There are no casualties," the agency informs as of Thursday morning.

Investigative-operational groups, explosives experts, and other services are working on site. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of another war crime of the RF against the civilian population.