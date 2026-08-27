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Russia attacks Poltava region industrial enterprises, energy facility overnight

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Russian troops attacked industrial enterprises in Kremenchuk district of Poltava region, as well as an energy facility in Myrhorod district overnight into Thursday, reported Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakivnych.

According to him, as a result of the attack on the energy facility, an emergency power outage occurred. Consumers in seven settlements were temporarily left without electricity supply.

"All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Information about injuries has not been received by the emergency services," the report states.

#poltava_region #russia_attacks
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