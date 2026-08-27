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Russia attacks Odesa region for over 7 hours, damaging 16-story building, 2 educational institutions

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Russia attacks Odesa region for over 7 hours, damaging 16-story building, 2 educational institutions
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Odesa region was under a massive combined attack by Russian troops for over seven hours, as a result of which a 16-story residential building and two educational institutions were damaged, reported Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

According to him, during the night, Russian troops targeted civil infrastructure in the region with missiles and drones.

"A 16-story residential building, two educational institutions, and a private residence were damaged. Infrastructure facilities, an elevator area, garages, and residents’ cars also suffered destruction," Kiper noted.

As of the time of the report, no information regarding casualties had been received, according to him.

"For over seven hours, Odesa region was under a massive combined attack by the enemy. Throughout the night, Russians targeted the region’s civil infrastructure with missiles and drones," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

#odesa_region #russia_attacks
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