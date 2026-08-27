Critical infrastructure hit, serious destruction in several regions - Koretsky on Russian shelling

There is serious damage to critical infrastructure in several Ukrainian regions following Russian shelling, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Critical infrastructure was hit. There is serious destruction in several regions," he wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on Russia’s massive attack using ballistic missiles and drones across the country.

According to Koretsky, the Russians pounded Kyiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Poltava regions.

"Five people were injured in the attacks in Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhia. In Kramatorsk, rescuers saved four people after a guided aerial bomb hit an apartment building. Medics are providing them with the necessary care. In Kyiv region, rescuers are working to eliminate the aftermath of a drone strike on enterprises," the prime minister said.