Zelenskyy: Russia keeps investing in missiles, expanding its war

Emergency crews have been working since overnight to deal with the aftermath of a combined Russian strike using ballistic missiles and drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Russians struck critical infrastructure in Poltava, Sumy and Kherson regions. In Kharkiv region, they hit residential buildings. In Kramatorsk, a guided aerial bomb hit an apartment building. State Emergency Service units managed to rescue four people. Three people were injured in Zaporizhia, and two in Kryvyi Rih. There was a strike on a residential apartment building in Odesa. In Chubynske, Kyiv region, all necessary services have been brought in to put out fires at enterprises following a drone strike," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that Russia keeps investing in missiles and expanding its war, and that more must be done to counter this.

"This week brought important decisions from our European allies to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. It’s important that these are complemented by additional protection packages against ballistic missiles, above all through PURL. Everything that strengthens protection of the sky effectively saves the lives of Ukrainians every day. To break Russia’s desire to keep fighting, we need to be effective at shooting down the missiles Moscow clings to so it doesn’t have to stop the war. I’m grateful to everyone who understands this and is helping," the president said.