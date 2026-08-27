Massive Russian attack on Sumy region kills woman, injures 4 – official

A 66-year-old woman was killed and four other people sought medical assistance as a result of a massive Russia attack on the Romny community in Sumy region, reported Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

According to him, Russian troops launched, preliminary, nine drones at the community in the evening.

"As a result of a strike on a residential building, a 66-year-old woman died. Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Four more people sought medical assistance. Medics are providing them with all necessary care," according to the statement shared on his Telegram channel.