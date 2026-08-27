MFA: 53 Ukrainian citizens reported missing in Nepal disaster zone

In Nepal, 53 citizens of Ukraine are currently considered missing following a natural disaster, including 46 tourists with whom contact was lost this morning, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported to journalists.

According to information from the Tourist Police of Nepal, a total of 53 citizens of Ukraine are currently considered missing as a result of the disaster. Thus, 46 tourists are included in the total number of missing persons.

"The MFA received an inquiry regarding the loss of contact this morning with a group of tourists consisting of 46 Ukrainian citizens in the disaster zone. In total, according to information from the Tourist Police of Nepal, as of now, 53 Ukrainian citizens are considered missing as a result of the disaster," according to the statement.

The Ukrainian Embassies in India and the PRC are maintaining contact with the competent authorities of the host countries regarding search operations that may help establish the location of Ukrainian citizens.

"At the same time, as of now, there is no information regarding the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the dead or injured," the MFA noted.

According to information from the department released on Wednesday evening, on the personal instruction of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, the Embassies of Ukraine in India and the PRC, using already known personal data of the missing citizens, are taking measures to establish contact with them and perform other necessary actions.

In addition, the MFA hotline received eight reports from relatives regarding the loss of contact with individuals on the aforementioned list. These inquiries are included in the total number of 53 Ukrainian citizens currently considered missing.

The Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Nepal is also engaged on site.

The MFA, the Department of Consular Service, and the Embassies of Ukraine in India and the PRC are working to clarify additional information, interact with foreign agencies to search for Ukrainians, as well as provide information and assistance to their relatives.

As reported, as of Wednesday evening, at least 16 people died as a result of flooding in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on the border with China, and at least 384 tourists are considered missing. Among them are 93 residents of Nepal and 291 foreigners, including citizens of the UK, the US, Australia, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and India. The citizenship of 111 people is still being established.

Nine police officers serving on Nepal’s border with China went missing.

The citizenship of the deceased has not been specified.

During search and rescue operations, security personnel managed to rescue 25 people. Operations are ongoing.

The flooding occurred due to a rise in the water level of the Bhote Koshi River, which originates in Tibet and flows through Nepal. Settlements located near the river, particularly Timure and Syabrubesi, were affected the most. Water flooded market areas and residential quarters, caused severe damage to police stations and hydropower facilities, and destroyed bridges and roads.

According to preliminary data, a landslide in Tibet could be the cause of the rise in the river’s water level.

The Embassies of Ukraine in India and the PRC promptly submitted requests to competent authorities regarding the possible presence of Ukrainian citizens among the victims of landslides on the border between Tibet and Nepal.