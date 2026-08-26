Stefanchuk, Icelandic PM discuss next steps within Coalition of Willing

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir discussed next steps within the Coalition of the Willing.

"During my official visit to Iceland, I met with Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir. I am grateful to Iceland for its humanitarian, military, and political support for Ukraine, and to the Prime Minister for her personal leadership in strengthening that support. We discussed further steps within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Wednesday.

He said that sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation must be intensified.

"Russia understands the language of force, and a just and lasting peace is impossible without an effective mechanism for holding it accountable for the crimes it has committed," Stefanchuk said.

The Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament also said the parties separately discussed cooperation in the field of information security, as well as Iceland's experience in developing alternative energy sources, which could be useful for strengthening Ukraine's resilience.

"Today, Ukraine is holding back Russian aggression, defending not only its own country but also the security of Europe and NATO countries," Stefanchuk said.