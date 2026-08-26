MFA investigating reports concerning two Ukrainians after landslide on Tibet-Nepal border

The Ukrainian embassies in India and China promptly submitted inquiries to the relevant authorities regarding the possible presence of Ukrainian citizens among those affected by the landslides on the border between Tibet and Nepal.

As the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told reporters, there is currently no information regarding the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the dead or injured. "As of now, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' hotlines have received two reports: one regarding the possible disappearance of a Ukrainian citizen in the specified area, and the other regarding the loss of contact with a Ukrainian citizen," the statement reads.

The ministry said that both reports are being promptly investigated. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Service Department, and the Ukrainian embassies in India and China are monitoring the situation and developing appropriate recommendations for Ukrainian citizens in the region, which will be posted on the websites of the diplomatic missions.

As previously reported, at least 16 people have died as a result of flooding in Rasuwa district of Nepal on the border with China, and at least 384 tourists are missing. Among them are 93 Nepalese residents and 291 foreigners, including citizens of the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and India. The nationalities of 111 people are still being determined.

Nine police officers who were on duty along the Nepal-China border are also missing.

The nationalities of the deceased have not been specified.

During the search and rescue operations, security forces managed to rescue 25 people. Operations are ongoing.

The flooding was caused by rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi River, which originates in Tibet and flows through Nepal. The settlements located near the river, particularly Timure and Syabrubesi, were hit the hardest. The water flooded marketplaces and residential neighborhoods, caused serious damage to police stations and hydroelectric facilities, and destroyed bridges and roads.

According to preliminary reports, the rise in the river's water level may have been caused by a landslide in Tibet.