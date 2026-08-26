Three KZRK workers killed in accident

An accident that killed three employees of Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Combine (KZRK, Dnipropetrovsk region) occurred at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Kryvorizka mine, during work carried out under a shift assignment for installing, adjusting and pumping out water.

According to the company's statement, underground mining foreman Dmytro Nikitenko, underground miner Volodymyr Fedko, and underground electrician-fitter Oleh Telnykh sustained injuries incompatible with life.

The company said a State Military Mine Rescue Service (DVHRZ) unit was urgently called in to carry out a rescue operation. A National Police investigative team is working at the scene, and a special investigation into the accident will be conducted in accordance with the requirements of Ukraine's procedure for investigating and recording occupational accidents, occupational diseases and industrial incidents.

"The causes of the accident will be established based on the results of the special investigation and impartial investigative actions," KZRK said.

The company declared Aug. 27 a day of mourning, expressed condolences to the victims' families, and pledged to provide assistance to the families as quickly as possible.

KZRK specializes in underground iron ore mining. It comprises four mines: Pokrovska (formerly Zhovtneva), Kryvorizka (Batkivshchyna), Kozatska (formerly Hvardiiska), and Ternivska (formerly the Ordzhonikidze mine administration, later named after Lenin).