French Ambassador meets with NABU leadership

French Ambassador to Ukraine Brice Roquefeuil met on Tuesday, August 25, with Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Semen Kryvonos and his deputy Vadym Lisnychuk.

According to a post on the French Embassy in Ukraine's Facebook page on Wednesday, the ambassador emphasized the importance of the Bureau's work and that of its staff, as well as the institution's independence, particularly in light of the Fundamentals cluster within the EU accession negotiations.

The post does not disclose other topics discussed during the meeting.

"Through Expertise France in Ukraine, France has been providing technical assistance to NABU via the mAIDAn mechanism since 2024. French support covers three main areas: strengthening NABU's operational, investigative, and analytical capabilities; supporting Ukraine on its path to acceding to the OECD Convention on Combating Corruption; and the supply of emergency response equipment to NABU's regional offices," the statement reads.