Ukraine appreciates Iceland's stance on achieving just peace – Stefanchuk

Ukraine appreciates Iceland's stance on achieving a just and lasting peace, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"Your defense is our defense.' That is exactly how Icelandic Parliament Speaker Þórunn Sveinbjarnardóttir described Iceland's position during our meeting in Reykjavík. I thanked her for Iceland's consistent support of Ukraine… We particularly appreciate Iceland's clear stance in favor of a just and lasting peace," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to Stefanchuk, the meeting covered Russia's daily attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, the situation on the front lines, the need for continued sanctions pressure on Russia, and support for Ukraine.

"We also discussed Iceland's participation in the Shelter Coalition and future joint projects, the continuation of parliamentary cooperation, as well as participation in the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit, which will take place in London this year," the Ukrainian Parliament's chairman said.

He thanked Sveinbjarnardóttir for the invitation to the NB8 format and the opportunity to deepen cooperation with Nordic and Baltic partners.

As previously reported, Stefanchuk is on an official visit to Iceland.