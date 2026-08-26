Nine civilians injured in attacks on Kherson region – prosecutor's office

On Wednesday, August 26, Russian occupiers attacked settlements in Kherson region using aircraft, artillery, and various types of drones, according to a press release from Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

"As of 17:00, nine civilians are known to have been injured, including an employee of the State Emergency Service," the office said on the Telegram channel.

In Kherson, one person was injured as a result of artillery shelling. Four more civilians, including a State Emergency Service employee, were wounded in drone attacks.

In Bilozerka, Russian military forces attacked a passenger car with a drone. As a result of the strike, three civilians sustained injuries of varying severity.

In Novovorontsovka, one more person was injured in an attack by an enemy drone.

Russian attacks damaged private homes, apartment buildings, a healthcare facility, vehicles, and a garage.

Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to assess the consequences of the Russian attacks and document war crimes committed by the armed forces of the aggressor state.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, pretrial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).