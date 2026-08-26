Double attack on Lozova in Kharkiv region wounds at least 10, some seriously

The enemy launched a double strike on a business center in a densely populated residential area in Lozova (Kharkiv region), injuring at least 10 people, according to Mayor Serhiy Zelensky.

"We currently know of ten people injured, some of whom are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting to save their lives, and all emergency services are operating in emergency mode," the mayor said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the first strike caused the building to catch fire and damaged nearby high-rise buildings.