Zelenskyy awards Golden Stars to Biletsky, Kolodiy; honors other soldiers on frontlines

During a visit to the front lines, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Golden Star orders to Heroes of Ukraine Andriy Biletsky and Eduard Kolodiy and presented other state awards to soldiers participating in Oleksandrivka operation.

"Thank you for defending the state on the most challenging fronts, everywhere where there are Ukrainian roots. The enemy always wants to erase everything Ukrainian, because our history is longer than any Russian aggression and any history in Moscow. And we must fight for this. I am grateful to the soldiers for their service and for the strength that allows us to preserve our independence," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

As previously reported, on Independence Day, August 24, Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star to Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps of the Skhid Operational Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to Chief Sergeant Danylo Biyanov, Major Yuriy Spasky, and Colonel Eduard Kolodiy.