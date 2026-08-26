Zelenskyy: Oleksandrivka counteroffensive became historic operation proving Ukrainians can achieve their goals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to the front, met with soldiers of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces who took part in the offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka sector.

"Today — with our soldiers who are defending our Zaporizhia region, our Donetsk region, our Dnipropetrovsk region, and other very difficult sections of the front. From last year until now, Ukrainian soldiers have been conducting an important offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka sector — a lot has been achieved. Today I thanked our Air Assault Forces for the results. This is already one of the historic operations, one that allowed us to prove that Ukrainians know how to achieve their goals and know how to inflict tangible losses on the Russians. The Oleksandrivka counteroffensive," Zelenskyy said, the presidential press service reports.

"All our steps that push the Russians back give people more security and give Ukraine more diplomatic opportunities to end this war with dignity. We will continue our active defense," he added.