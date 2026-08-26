Nauseda: we knew about CIA chief's Moscow visit beforehand, will be briefed on results next week

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda says he knew in advance about CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow on Aug 25 and expects allies to be briefed on the results next week.

Nauseda said this on Wednesday in Vilnius at a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa, in response to reporters’ questions about whether he had known about the visit beforehand, whether he knew the content of the talks, and why Ratcliffe had flown from Riga.

"I’ll answer briefly. Regarding the meeting — yes, we knew. I don’t want to discuss the content of the meeting, because, first of all, it’s a meeting between these two countries [the U.S. and Russia – Interfax-Ukraine], and that’s a matter for their discussion. Our partners told us that information regarding this meeting, its purpose and its content, will be shared with us without delay, practically next week. I can only assume this meeting is aimed at reducing geopolitical tensions, and I’m very positive about that," the Lithuanian president said.

Reporters also asked Costa to comment on the matter, but he declined.