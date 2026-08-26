Zelenskyy: work with US side underway, we are in contact with them

The Ukrainian side continues diplomatic work with the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Our work with the American side is underway right now. We are in contact with them — in detail. We are doing everything to bring peace closer, and I thank everyone who is helping, everyone who is helping us limit Russia’s ability to drag out this war. Peace is needed. We are working to secure good, supportive steps," Zelenskyy said in an address on Wednesday, the presidential press service has reported.