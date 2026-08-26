Zelenskyy: Donetsk region positions to be reinforced by 2 revamped groupings under Prokopenko, Biletsky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapaty, Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and representatives of the General Staff, has determined the course of further action on the front, the head of state has said.

"First: our positions in Donetsk region will be reinforced by two revamped groupings. The commanders will be Hero of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Hero of Ukraine Andriy Biletsky," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, Zelenskyy met with commanders on the Zaporizhia sector.

"There will be more of the necessary equipment. This concerns ground robotic systems — decisions are needed to increase production and procurement. There will also be decisions on a more systematic approach to mid-range strikes. We agreed with the minister and the commander-in-chief on the necessary personnel decisions. This is important," the president stressed.

He also heard a report from Oleh Apostol, commander of the Air Assault Forces.

In addition, the president presented Biletsky with the Order of the Gold Star.