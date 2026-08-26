Stefanchuk on first-ever official visit by Verkhovna Rada chairman to Iceland

Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk is on the first-ever official visit by a Verkhovna Rada chairman to Iceland.

"Beginning the first-ever official visit by a chairman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada to Iceland. Today in Reykjavik, I have meetings with Icelandic parliament speaker Thorunn Sveinbjarnardottir, Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, and Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He said the visit would include a substantive discussion on the situation at the front, Ukraine’s security needs, and continued support for the country.

"Iceland has remained a reliable friend of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war. I expect this visit to add new momentum to our interparliamentary and political dialogue," Stefanchuk said.