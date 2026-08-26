Zelenskyy, Drapaty visit Oleksandrivka axis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty visited units fighting on the Oleksandrivka axis.

"Discussed today with commanders how to strengthen our protection. There are specific requests: drone supply, the need for long-range artillery and small radars, direct financing for brigades, unauthorized-absence issues, and troop training and incentives. We’ll work through all of it. Our defenders need to be strengthened as much as possible," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on the meeting with troops from the 80th Separate Air Assault Halytska Brigade.

He also thanked the servicemen serving at the front.

"Our gratitude goes to the soldiers thanks to whom Ukraine can mark the 35th anniversary of restored independence these days. Russia launched its full-scale war after our 30th anniversary, but for more than four years now, Ukrainian soldiers have fought with pride and resilience to preserve our state. That is the main reason Ukraine exists and lives on. I presented state awards to the soldiers. Thank you for your service!" the president said.