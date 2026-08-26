Ukraine expects sanctions against Russian ballistics manufacturers in coming months – presidential commissioner

Ukraine has provided partners with information on Russian ballistics manufacturers, as well as foreign technical and chemical components used by Russia to produce ballistic missiles, reported Commissioner of the President of Ukraine on Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

"And, accordingly, one of the first points of our plan (to counter ballistics – IF-U) is maximum synchronization. That is, in all jurisdictions of countries that adopt sanctions against Russia, all entities identified as manufacturers of Russian ballistic strike weapons must be sanctioned," Vlasiuk told journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, this involves more than 100 Russian enterprises involved in ballistics production.

"Accordingly, in September-October, we expect all Russian manufacturers of ballistic strike weapons to be added to the sanctions lists. We are talking about 100 plus enterprises," he said.

Separately, the presidential commissioner reported that Ukraine handed over information to partners regarding foreign technical components used by Russia in the production of ballistic missiles. According to him, among the countries where companies associated with supplying such components are registered are the US, Switzerland, China, France, Great Britain, Taiwan, Japan, and Germany.

Ukraine also provided partners with information regarding chemical components on whose import Russian ballistics production depends.

"We handed over substance files to our partners and expect decisions in the coming months. All these files are also being transferred. For each item, we disclosed in detail there how exactly this item is used for ballistics production," he noted.

According to him, Ukraine expects partners to introduce corresponding restrictions on the export of such components to Russia in the coming months.

At the same time, he emphasized that this year there were successful cases of blocking the export of foreign components to Russia thanks to US assistance.

The presidential commissioner reported that in the near future he may pay a visit to the US to promote a sanctions bill by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Vlasiuk also noted that Ukraine expects several intermediate sanctions packages from the European Union prior to the adoption of the 22nd package, which, according to him, is expected no earlier than the end of October.

"We would like them (the EU – IF-U) to adopt several intermediate packages before this large 22nd package. That is no earlier than the end of October. We would like them to adopt a small intermediate package as early as September, specifically aimed at countering ballistics sanctions packages. Then another package in October," he said.

According to Vlasiuk, the EU’s 22nd sanctions package should address, in particular, the Russian military-industrial complex and measures aimed at countering Russian ballistic capabilities.