Morning strike on village near Kharkiv injures 3

On Wednesday morning, a Russian drone struck the territory of a civilian enterprise in Rohan (Kharkiv region), causing a fire to break out and injuring three people.

"As a result of the strike, a fire broke out over an area of 800 square meters; an outbuilding and timber were on fire. The blast wave damaged neighboring buildings and motor vehicles… Three people were injured," reports the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv region.

SES units, together with firefighters from the local fire department, were involved in extinguishing the fire.ю