Only 6.7% of educational institutions have approved AI usage rules – study

The number of educational institutions that already have their own approved rules for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is only 6.7%, while 66.3% emphasize the importance of implementing an appropriate policy, according to the results of a study presented during the Edtech Ukraine Forum 2026, reports an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent.

The study covered nearly 65,000 people – representatives of educational institutions, educators, students, and their parents.

According to the survey, 54% of educators already use digital tools daily. As for AI: 13.2% of teachers use AI systematically, 62.9% use it in teaching sporadically, and 23.9% do not use it at all.

It is noted that the realization that AI cannot be banned in the educational space has changed the approach; in particular, from attempts at blocking, educators are moving toward teaching a "culture of prompting" and skills for critical evaluation of generated content.

Among other things, 69.8% of educators view AI positively as a tool for optimizing time and preparing educational materials.

However, issues regarding the decline of students’ critical thinking remain among the threats – 67% of surveyed educators and 69% of parents think so, while another 62% of educators emphasize the growing risks to academic integrity.

The study specifies that more than 40% of parents advocate age-based regulation of children’s access to AI, particularly starting from ages 10-14.

In turn, 56% of parents believe that digital tools should play an auxiliary role in the learning process, and less than 5% believe that digitalization carries no risks at all.

The study also revealed that 42% of educators point to digital inequality as a key risk of using digital tools, while 37% of respondents highlighted the impossibility of ensuring uninterrupted operation of EdTech solutions.

It is noted that the lack of technical support (29%) and financial resources (22.2%) restrain the implementation of digital solutions by pedagogical staff.

According to the study, 77% of surveyed educational institutions have never purchased EdTech solutions, while 67% encountered difficulties after purchasing such solutions due to legislative requirements or complex procedures.

Separately, the document highlighted the vision of the Ministry of Digital Transformation on the issue of digital technologies in education. Within this scope, Ukraine’s digital innovation development strategy until 2030 (WINWIN) defines the EdTech sector as one of its strategic priorities. At the same time, a separate sectoral strategy for EdTech development has not yet been developed.

The strategic goal of the ministry is to create favorable conditions for the development of educational technologies. In particular, tasks cover simplifying the licensing system, facilitating the recognition of non-formal education, protecting intellectual property, and enabling business access to innovation clusters and science parks.

Among the needs identified is the creation of a system for evaluating EdTech products. This concerns technical compliance and compatibility, system security, legal standards, usability and accessibility, the development of public-private partnerships, as well as increasing institutional capacity and overcoming educational inequality.

Earlier, Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko stated that AI has already become part of children’s education and banning it is pointless.