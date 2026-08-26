URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked to eliminate the consequences of a Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia.

"Yesterday, a rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross worked at the site of a Russian attack in Zaporizhia together with other special services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers carried out a door-to-door check of the area, provided first aid to the injured, and offered psychological support to people experiencing acute stress reactions.

According to Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, a fire broke out at a parking lot as a result of a Russian drone strike. Seven people were injured, and vehicles were destroyed and damaged.