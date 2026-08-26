Nawrocki's office reveals contents of Independence Day congratulatory letter to Ukraine's president

President of Poland Karol Nawrocki sent a congratulatory letter to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence and wished victory in the war, Head of the International Policy Bureau of the President of Poland Marcin Przydacz stated, RMF24 reports.

Przydacz stated that Nawrocki wrote a congratulatory letter to Zelensky for Ukraine’s Independence Day, in which he pointed out "tense moments" in relations between the two countries. "In this letter, the president actually wished Ukraine victory in the war with Russia, pointing out that there are a number of tense moments that we would like to gradually reduce… The most important thing is that Poland cares about good neighborly relations. They must be based on certain fundamental principles, and one of such principles is, in particular, historical truth," Przydacz said.

The Head of the International Policy Bureau also stated that dialogue between the offices of the presidents of Ukraine and Poland continues. However, there are currently no plans for Nawrocki to travel to the capital of Ukraine. Commenting on relations with Kyiv, Przydacz also mentioned the law on creating the National Pantheon of Ukraine. In his opinion, this "will not contribute to improving relations not only with Poland, but also with other states, with all of Western Europe. In the Ukrainians’ place, I would not offend the historical memory of the victims and would not glorify criminals. If Ukraine does this, it must expect these actions to have negative consequences," Przydacz added.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk congratulated Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of independence.

Nawrocki previously stated that he considers it necessary to continue supporting Kyiv in the fight against Russian aggression, because Ukraine’s success is in Poland’s strategic interests.