National Police: special operation Rubicon completed, 367 suspicion notices served

The National Police of Ukraine has completed a large-scale special operation code-named "Rubicon" to eliminate drug infrastructure in Ukraine, serving a total of 367 notices of suspicion, reports the National Police.

In a statement on its website on Wednesday, it is noted that over three stages, law enforcement officers consistently targeted the entire drug business chain – from industrial production and warehouse infrastructure to logistics, online sales, and financial flows.

In particular, according to the police, during the first stage of the special operation in February of this year, industrial production of synthetic drugs was exposed, and transborder supply channels were shut down. At that time, police officers conducted over 500 searches, liquidated 34 drug laboratories, 74 warehouses for storing finished drug products, and seized over 27 million doses of drugs.

"The result of the second stage of the anti-drug operation, conducted in June of this year, was the exposure and liquidation of an anonymous system for online sales of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances on the territory of the state," according to the statement. Law enforcement officers neutralized four laboratories, seized almost 90 kg of drug products worth UAH 70 million, and blocked channels for their distribution.

The National Police clarifies that the goal of the third stage of the special operation was "terminating the activities of remaining elements of the criminal structure": web resources selling drug products, their storage locations, and drug couriers were identified.

"Police officers conducted over 290 searches across 23 regions and the capital. More than 100 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized. The operation of 56 online drug shops was terminated and 64 warehouses for storing finished drug products were liquidated. Based on the results of the final stage of the operation, 98 individuals were served with notices of suspicion for committing drug crimes," the report said.

In total, as noted by the police, during the three stages of the operation, law enforcement officers conducted 1,209 searches, neutralized 42 drug laboratories, and terminated the activities of 56 drug shops.

According to the National Police, the total value of seized items at "black market" prices reaches over UAH 540 million.

"Investigators of the National Police have served notices of suspicion to 367 figures in criminal proceedings," the statement concludes.