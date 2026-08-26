President of Ukraine awards Elon Musk Order of Freedom

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded entrepreneur, engineer, and head of SpaceX and Tesla companies (United States of America) Elon Musk the Order of Freedom.

The relevant decree is dated August 26, 2026, and published on the website of the head of state.

As noted, Musk was awarded for "outstanding personal merits in protecting human life and freedom, developing relations between the peoples of Ukraine and the United States of America".

The Order of Freedom is a state award for outstanding and special merits in asserting the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, developing democracy, and protecting rights and freedoms. It can be received by both citizens of Ukraine and foreigners.

Among the foreign recipients of the Order of Freedom are King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Presidents of Lithuania Valdas Adamkus and Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, American politicians John McCain, Joe Biden, and Richard Lugar, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Prime Ministers of Great Britain Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, and Keir Starmer, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, and President of Poland Andrzej Duda.