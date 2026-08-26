Ethno-Politics Service head, Israeli religious affairs minister discuss expanding pilgrim visits to Ukraine

Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Affairs and Freedom of Conscience (DESS) Viktor Yelensky discussed with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Justice – Minister of Religious Affairs of Israel Yariv Levin the expansion of visits by pilgrims to burial sites in Ukraine and Israel.

"The parties discussed directions of possible cooperation between DESS and the Ministry of Religious Affairs of the State of Israel, in particular regarding both the expansion of visits by pilgrims to the burial sites of the founder of Hasidism, the Besht, the founder of Chabad, Schneur Zalman, and other prominent spiritual leaders, and the pilgrimage of Ukrainian Christians to the Holy Land," according to the Service’s statement.

It is noted that the Israeli side acknowledged Ukraine’s efforts aimed at providing pilgrims – followers of Nachman of Breslov – with the most favorable opportunities possible to fulfill their religious duty during the annual pilgrimage to Uman.

Yelensky and Levin also emphasized their mutual readiness for deeper and more specific cooperation between their institutions.

In addition, an online conversation took place between the head of DESS and Minister of Culture of Israel Miki Zohar.

"The Minister of Culture of the State of Israel thanked Ukraine for ensuring decent conditions for the pilgrimage of Breslov Hasidim during a particularly difficult time for both countries, especially for Ukraine, which has been resisting full-scale Russian military aggression for four and a half years," the statement said.

As reported, in 2026, the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) will last from September 11 to 13.