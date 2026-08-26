Russia shells Kherson region, killing 1, injuring 12

Russian troops shelled Kherson region, killing one person and injuring 12 people, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and another 12 were injured," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin noted that over the past day, Antonivka, Komyshany, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiyivka, Shyroka Balka, Daryivka, Vitrove, Zarychne, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Inhulivka, Lymanets, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Ulianovka, Fedorivka, Chaychyne, Yasna Polyana, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Beryslav, Rakivka, Urozhaine, Charivne, Bruskynske, Vysokopillia, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Respublykantsi, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Novoraysk, Kostyrka, Sahaidachne, Stepne, Tyahynka, and the city of Kherson were under enemy air, drone terror, and artillery shelling.

According to him, the Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure; residential quarters of the region’s settlements, damaging eight apartment buildings and five private houses, in particular.

Russia also damaged shops, a cell tower, a bus, and private cars.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 15 people were evacuated from the liberated communities of the region.

Later, Prokudin added that on Wednesday morning, the occupiers attacked the Tsentralny district of Kherson with a drone. As a result of the drone hit, a large-scale fire broke out, completely burning down several retail outlets. The fire was extinguished by SES firefighters.

There were no casualties as a result of this attack.