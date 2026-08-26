Air defense downs 134 of 162 Russian targets, hits recorded at 18 locations

On the night of Wednesday, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 134 Russia targets; however, hits were recorded at 18 locations and falling debris at three, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 134 Russian Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country," according to the statement.

In total, on the night of August 26 (from 18:00 on August 25), Russia attacked with 162 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, and Hvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the AR of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits of Russia air attack means were recorded at 18 locations, as well as falling downed targets (debris) at three locations.