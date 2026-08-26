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American boxer Crawford presents Zelenskyy with puppy named Freya

1 min read
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Volodymyr Zelensky met with American boxer Terence Crawford, who presented him with a puppy.

"Today in Ukraine is the legendary American boxer Terence Crawford. He has been supporting our country and our people since the first days of the war. We deeply appreciate that such people are by the side of Ukrainian men and women," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

As a sign of solidarity, Terence presented Zelensky with an American Pit Bull Terrier puppy – a female named Freya.

"Her grandfather Athos survived the Russian occupation of Bucha, and now Freya bears her name in honor of the future FREYJA air defense system as a symbol of our protection," Zelensky noted.

He expressed gratitude for this special gift, as well as for the support and respect for our people.

#crawford #zelensky
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