Tkachenko: protection of critical infrastructure, emergency readiness to be strengthened in Kyiv region

The Defense Council of Kyiv Region reviewed the issues of protecting critical infrastructure, energy facilities, and community life-support systems ahead of the autumn-winter period, reported Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"Chaired a meeting of the Defense Council of Kyiv Region… The autumn-winter period and the heating season lie ahead. We have the experience of previous years, and we know what we can expect from the aggressor state. We must be ready to respond to all possible challenges," he wrote on Telegram.

The meeting took place with the participation of representatives of the Defense Forces, police, SES, executive leadership of the regional military administration, heads of district military administrations, and heads of territorial communities.

According to Tkachenko, priority was given to the protection of critical infrastructure, energy facilities, and community life-support systems.

Special attention, the head of the regional military administration reports, was paid to the safety of passenger and freight transport. Recent inspections revealed a number of violations of established rules and regulations.

Tkachenko set tasks that will help bring order to the transport sector and strengthen control over transportation.

"An important block is emergency readiness. Kyiv Regional Military Administration has developed a clear algorithm of actions in the event of an emergency, which provides for coordinated work of all services – from civil defense forces and medics to communities, volunteers, and specialists who will provide psychological assistance to people," he writes.

"Our task is for everyone to know what to do in a critical moment, who is responsible for a specific direction, and where people can get the necessary help. This algorithm will be brought to all communities of Kyiv region. We are working to strengthen readiness on the ground and verify interaction among all services," he added.

In addition, the head of the regional military administration ordered an audit of shelters, as well as checking and updating information regarding the region’s protective structures fund.

"As a result, all updated information should be accessible to residents in the format of a chatbot with the possibility of feedback on the accessibility or condition of a protective facility," Tkachenko summarized.