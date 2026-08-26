Wednesday declared Day of Mourning in Chernihiv for Russian attack victims

A Day of Mourning has been declared in Chernihiv on Wednesday, August 26, for the victims of a Russian strike on the night of August 26, reported the press service of Chernihiv City Council.

"In connection with the strike launched by the army of Russia on Chernihiv on August 26, 2026, as a result of which, according to preliminary information, two people were killed – a 4-year-old child and a 49-year-old woman, a Day of Mourning has been declared in the city on August 26," according to the statement on Telegram.

It is reported that as a sign of grief for the deceased, the state flag of Ukraine with a black ribbon will be flown at half-mast on the buildings of state power bodies, local self-government, enterprises, institutions, and organizations.

Also on this day, entertainment and concert events, as well as the broadcasting of entertainment music in markets, commercial establishments, catering facilities, and public transport, are prohibited.

Earlier, the city council reported that towards the morning of Wednesday, the enemy struck the city. As a result of the attack, a private residential building caught fire, which was virtually destroyed by flames. Outbuildings were also damaged. A fire also broke out in a nearby shop.

Preliminary, three people were in the house at the time of the strike. A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized. During search operations, the bodies of a 49-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were discovered.