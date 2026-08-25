Over 93% of e-cigarettes in Ukraine non-compliant – study

More than 93% of electronic cigarettes on the Ukrainian market do not comply with legal requirements, while only 4% of products comply with all such requirements, according to a study conducted by Kantar Ukraine at the request of the largest tobacco manufacturers.

According to the published data, in terms of device types, 42% of the market consists of electronic cigarettes with replaceable reusable cartridges or refill containers, 39% of disposable electronic cigarettes, 21% of vapes with built-in refillable tanks, and 18% of electronic cigarettes with replaceable disposable cartridges or tips.

The highest level of illicit products was recorded in the disposable electronic cigarette segment and among reusable devices with replaceable cartridges or pods. The share of illicit products in these segments is approaching 100%.

In the devices, cartridges and pods segment, two-thirds of the market is occupied by brands of three Chinese manufacturers: VapeOnly, Smoore and Woody Vapes.

Some 75% of users purchase electronic cigarettes offline, while 25% buy them online. Average liquid consumption is 1.7 ml per day.

The study was conducted in April-May 2026. The sample consisted of 600 interviews with regular electronic cigarette users who use them at least once a week.