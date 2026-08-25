Vatican's top diplomat in Moscow calls for end to war in Ukraine

During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, the Vatican's chief diplomat, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, emphasized the urgent need to end the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

It is noted that these are the first face-to-face talks between high-ranking representatives of the Vatican and Russia in the past five years.

According to the archbishop, the daily continuation of the conflict is causing new casualties and significantly complicating future reconciliation.

"It is therefore urgent and necessary to end and look beyond the conflict," he said, speaking alongside Lavrov at a joint press conference following their meeting.

The parties discussed possible paths to achieving peace and agreed to cooperate in the humanitarian sphere, particularly regarding assistance to children affected by the hostilities.

The representative of the Holy See said the Vatican will continue to provide spiritual, diplomatic, and humanitarian support, as well as serve as a platform for dialogue aimed at ending the conflict. The Pope has also repeatedly expressed concern over the rising number of civilian casualties.