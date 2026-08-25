Dnipropetrovsk governor reports 'war crime:' One killed, three injured in explosion in Pishchanka

In the village of Pishchanka in Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of an explosion, according to a Telegram post by Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

He did not specify the cause of the explosion but called it a war crime.

"I am working in Pishchanka, Samarivsky district, at the site of a war crime… So far, we know of one person who died as a result of the explosion. Another 11 were injured. Three private homes have been destroyed, and 15 have been damaged. People have been evacuated from the epicenter of the explosion," Hanza said.

According to him, the priority now is to document all the damage and provide people with the necessary assistance.

"I have instructed local authorities to organize the cleanup as quickly as possible. I have instructed law enforcement to maintain order, secure the remaining property, and document the war crime," he said.

A mobile police command center is operating in Pishchanka. There, officials are accepting reports from people regarding damaged property.

"Access to the dangerous area is restricted. Investigators, forensic experts, and all necessary services are on site," Hanzha said.