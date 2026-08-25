UWC to step up efforts on air defense, sanctions against Russia – meeting with Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), during which they discussed steps to strengthen support for Ukraine around the world.

According to the press service, the head of state congratulated those present on Independence Day and thanked the Ukrainian World Congress for its active work, which strengthens Ukraine and ensures that our voice is heard around the world.

Zelenskyy said it is particularly important now to work with the governments, parliaments, and communities of other countries to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, increase pressure on Russia, and secure greater financial support for our country. According to the head of state, every country is important, especially those located far away – in North and South America, Asia, and Oceania.

"Air defense, funding, and sanctions are undoubtedly the key issues we must address this winter. But our voice is very important, of course, as are political and informational support," the president said.

Representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress pledged to step up efforts to defend Ukraine's airspace, apply sanctions pressure on Russia, and facilitate Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"We will continue to focus our efforts on raising funds and advocating to ensure that Ukraine receives the maximum amount of military aid. We have also come to thank the Ukrainians who work every day in Ukraine and support Ukraine. We want to thank them for their courage and bravery," President of the Ukrainian World Congress Paul Grod said.

The head of state awarded the Order of Merit, Third Class, to Jurij Klufas, president of the Ukrainian National Association of Canada, and the Golden Heart distinction of the President of Ukraine – to Christian Boris, founder of the Saint Javelin organization, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and journalist.