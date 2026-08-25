Zelenskyy confers on Stefanchuk diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree conferring diplomatic ranks on Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and Ihor Ostash, director of the State Educational and Research Institution of Postgraduate Education "Hennadiy Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

The corresponding document, No. 831/2026, has been published on the presidential website.

According to the text of the decree, Stefanchuk is awarded the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Ostash was granted the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Second Class.