Director John Ratcliffe of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has arrived in Russia for talks, CBS News reported Tuesday, citing sources.

"CIA Director John Ratcliffe is in Moscow, Russia, for meetings, sources familiar with the situation told CBS News on Tuesday," CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs said.

She did not provide any further details.

Commenting on Ratcliffe's visit to Russia, Viktoria Strakhova, an advisor to the President's Office, expressed the view that the trip could be related to a proposal regarding the so-called "buffer zone."

"As I understand it, Zelenskyy's plan is for Russia to put forward a proposal, while the U.S. explains the possible alternative consequences. I think, by the way, that Ratcliffe's visit is timed precisely for this purpose. The "pressure menu" includes sanctions and the late Lindsey Graham's bill. As for whether there are any issues regarding Starlink – I don't believe so," she said on Facebook.

She added that she does not expect the Russians to agree to the U.S. side's terms.

According to American journalist Michael Weiss, Ratcliffe is in Moscow to warn of an escalation in Russian actions against Europe and NATO. " Linked to U.S. intelligence shared with Poles, Balts and Scandinavians, and comes amid a noticeable uptick in suspected GRU sabotage operations and Russian drone activity," he said on X social media platform, adding that Ratcliffe is also the most pro-Ukrainian official in the administration responsible for assisting Kyiv in carrying out deep strikes.

The Wall Street Journal, in turn, suggests that Ratcliffe's visit is linked to reports of Russia's preparations for a mobilization this fall, and that his main task is to deliver a warning to Moscow.