Ukraine slowly losing war without systemic changes and innovation – Fedorov

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the country is gradually losing the war against Russia and has only a few months to make decisions that could change the course of events. He made these remarks in comments to Reuters.

"I think that there's now a turning point which will determine our future trajectory, but it looks as though we're gradually, slowly losing," Fedorov said.

He added that Ukraine still has "every chance" to win, but it urgently needs a plan to end the war.

In his view, the main obstacles are the lack of a unified vision for victory, insufficient adoption of technology, as well as entrenched corruption and patronage networks.

Fedorov said the country has the potential to win thanks to the development of autonomous drones with artificial intelligence, low-cost interceptor missiles, and its own ballistic missile program; however, the state lacks a comprehensive strategy for their deployment. In his assessment, the effectiveness of state institutions is about five percent, which prevents the country from taking full advantage of available technological developments.

"Technologies exist already which could completely stop the Russians, but our absence of vision… means we do not apply them," he said.