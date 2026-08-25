Two killed in Kharkiv region as result of FPV drone attack

On Tuesday, after 16:00, Russian FPV drones attacked Slatyne in Derhachi community of Kharkiv region, killing two civilians, according to Head of the city's military administration Viacheslav Zadorenko.

"Two men, aged 50 and 51, were cleaning up the roadside area from the aftermath of a 'strike' near one of the homes. Around 16:20, the Russians deliberately struck them with an FPV drone. Unfortunately, the men died at the scene from their injuries. The issue of transporting their bodies to the morgue for burial is currently being resolved," Zadorenko said on his Telegram channel.

Around 17:00, another FPV drone struck a private home, causing a fire. No one was injured.

"The fire is still burning. Due to the extreme danger of repeated strikes, it is currently impossible to deploy State Emergency Service units to extinguish it," Zadorenko said.