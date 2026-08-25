State Logistics Operator announces tenders for GRS, fibre-optic FPV kamikaze, deep-strike UAVs – ministry

The Defence Procurement Agency "State Logistics Operator" has announced a tender for the procurement of ground-based robotic systems (GRS) in accordance with established tacticalspecifications (TTS), under which the agency plans to procure, in particular, logistics and strike systems, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense Mstyslav Banik said on Facebook.

"Robotic platforms have long been indispensable on the front lines. Some tasks are, in principle, impossible to carry out without them," the deputy minister said.

According to him, the relevant systems will be divided into classes based on operating range and payload. It is expected that each such class will have four or five lots. A single manufacturer will be able to receive no more than half of the order within a single class, the statement said. Manufacturers that have at least one codified GRS are eligible to participate in the tender.

Earlier, the deputy minister said the State Logistics Operator had issued a tender for the procurement of FPV drones – fiber-optic-based kamikaze drones – which will allow the operator to maintain control of the drone even in areas where radio-controlled drones may lose communication.

"We are using the same procedure here that has already proven effective: several lots in each class, with no more than 50% of a lot going to a single bidder. The procurement will be conducted in compliance with all data protection security standards," Banik said.

Among other things, the Ministry of Defense, together with the State Logistics Operator, also announced a tender for deep-strike drones based on technical specifications, under which the ministry plans to procure several classes of long-range UAVs capable of autonomously performing flight missions and differing in flight range and warhead weight. In this tender, a single manufacturer will also be limited to no more than 50% of a single lot.

"A company may participate if it has at least one certified product among those listed in the relevant class. Security standards and data protection remain a priority, as always," Banik said.