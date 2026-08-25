NATO Military Committee meeting to take place on Sept 18-19 in Copenhagen

A meeting of the Military Committee, comprising the chiefs of staff of NATO member countries, will take place on September 18-19 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to a statement released Tuesday by NATO Headquarters, the meeting will be chaired by Chairman of the Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. Also participating in the meeting will be the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), General Alexus Grynkewich, and the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT), Admiral Pierre Vandier.

"Together, NATO’s senior military leadership will reflect on the follow up from the NATO Summit in Ankara, in particular by addressing the further strengthening of the Alliance’s collective deterrence and defence, innovation and technology, support for Ukraine," the announcement reads.