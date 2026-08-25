Government, Ukrainian World Congress sign memorandum of cooperation - Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has signed a memorandum of cooperation between the government of Ukraine and the Ukrainian World Congress, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"I thanked the Ukrainian World Congress, which unites communities in more than 80 countries around the world, for its consistent support of Ukraine, advocacy of our interests in the world, and support for the Defense Forces. Today we signed a memorandum of cooperation between the government of Ukraine and the Ukrainian World Congress. We are counting on active support on Ukraine’s European integration and advocacy for accelerated EU accession in member states," Koretsky wrote on Facebook. He said a separate area of cooperation is preserving Ukrainian identity, supporting Ukrainian culture, and strengthening work with Ukrainian communities and youth abroad.