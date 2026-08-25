Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Ukraine liberates over 6 sq km near Dvorichna in Kharkiv region - DeepState

1 min read
Add as source
Ukraine liberates over 6 sq km near Dvorichna in Kharkiv region - DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have advanced between the village of Zapadne and the settlement of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, pushing back the occupying forces, the OSINT project DeepState reported on Tuesday.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces have restored control near Zapadne," the project’s Telegram channel said.

DeepState’s maps show 6.14 sq km liberated outside populated areas. The area of Russian occupation shrank by 6.27 sq km, while the infiltration zone ("gray zone") remained almost unchanged.

Dvorichna remains under occupation, while Zapadne is still partly occupied and partly in the "gray zone."

No changes were reported on other sections of the front over the past day.

#deepstate
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT