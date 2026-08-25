Zelenskyy: technical teams to agree schedule of next steps after decision on Storm Shadow technology

Following a positive decision to provide Ukraine with technology to produce Storm Shadow cruise missiles, technical teams will meet to agree a schedule of next steps, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We have positive news. I consider this strong positive news and a strong decision. We need to move forward on when this can happen. Right now, following the positive political decision, technical teams will meet and show us the schedule," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The head of state expressed hope that, following the positive response from the United Kingdom on Storm Shadow, "everything won’t get bogged down in the bureaucracies of our countries, and we will act."

In addition, according to the president, a schedule of meetings on the Freyja anti-ballistic project should be ready in 7-10 days, during which the sides are to identify problematic issues in cooperation with individual companies and countries and ways to resolve them.

"In 7-10 days we’ll have a schedule for Freyja, for when we’ll be meeting, where we’re facing blockages, with which company, with which country something isn’t working out. Because everyone is taking this very seriously. We will unblock everything," Zelenskyy said.

On Aug 24, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed he had approved a request to provide Ukraine with technology to produce Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

"The UK was the first to give Ukraine long-range weapons back in 2023. Now Volodymyr [Zelenskyy – Interfax-Ukraine] has asked us to share our Storm Shadow technology so that Ukraine can build up these capabilities on its own. I am pleased to confirm today that I have approved this request," Burnham said, speaking at the Coalition of the Willing summit meeting in Kyiv on Monday.