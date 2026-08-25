Zelenskyy: Ukraine's NATO membership would reduce risk of Russian aggression against other Alliance countries

Ukraine’s membership in NATO would reduce the risk of Russian aggression against other Alliance countries, since NATO would then include a country with a strong army, which would be dangerous for Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"If you believe in NATO’s strength, then for Estonia — God forbid, but if there were any risks — there are more than 30 countries which, in my view, should simultaneously defend any country that is a NATO ally. And honestly, if Ukraine is in NATO, that’s beneficial for all the countries already in NATO, because it means less risk for other countries that Russia would start aggression against another NATO country, since NATO would have a country with a strong army," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"And that’s dangerous for Russia. But for now, we’re not in NATO — we’re not in NATO," he added.

For his part, the Estonian president noted that Ukraine is an integral part of Europe, and that accession to the European Union and NATO is "not a distant dream of the Ukrainian people but entirely well-founded expectations."