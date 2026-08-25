Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives 'a few' Patriot missiles, more needed

Following the recent summits of the NB8 and the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine received "a few" Patriot missiles, AIM missiles, as well as confirmation regarding several Crotale air defense systems and missiles for them, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"To be honest, a few Patriot missiles also arrived. How many, I cannot say, but a few. We need more," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with President of Estonia Alar Karis in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"We received confirmation – I won’t say from which country – of several Crotale air defense systems and missiles for them. And we also received Aim missiles. These are very important missiles for us. We use them to shoot down enemy missiles," the head of state added.

He also reported that over recent days, Ukraine received defense packages from Lithuania and Finland, confirmation regarding funding of EUR 9 billion for 2027 from Norway, and in addition, possible assistance from Sweden for the development of the Frejya office.

Zelenskyy also informed that Ukraine received several packages to support its regions, in particular, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions. There are also support packages for veteran policy from Germany and Belgium, and Ukraine signed a drone deal with Norway.

"Germany separately supported Ukraine with an energy package. Sweden is providing a serious financial package to fund the production of Ukrainian drones. We are grateful for this," Zelenskyy summarized.