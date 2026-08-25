Zaluzhny: end of war possible only through global decision of world leaders

Forecasting the timeframe for ending the war or concessions from the RF is ineffective, since a real way out of a conflict of this scale lies exclusively in the realm of global geopolitical decisions, believes Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain and former Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Valeriy Zaluzhny.

According to him, the Russo-Ukrainian war cannot be viewed as a local or regional conflict, and to end it, decisions by Ukraine or the RF alone are currently insufficient due to the crisis of the old world order. "The most ideal option for Ukraine is the end of the war as a result of a global decision, through which Ukraine a) receives its place on the geopolitical map, b) chooses for itself some right to a safe existence in the new world order," Zaluzhny said on 24 Channel, while expressing doubt about the possibility of adopting such a decision in the near future.

The diplomat stressed that in the absence of a quick global decision, Ukrainians need to endure a war of attrition and build a self-sufficient state adapted to constant threats, following the example of Israel.

He urged abandoning illusions regarding a swift end to the hostilities. "For now, options that tomorrow we wake up and everything will be as it happened in ‘91 – we will be declared independent, and tomorrow someone will declare us victors – that definitely will not happen, unfortunately. Hard work will be needed for this," the former commander-in-chief said.

Zaluzhny also critically assessed the current approach to introducing international restrictions against the aggressor country. In the diplomat’s view, the phased introduction of sanctions leads to lost time, as Russia manages to adapt to them. "If we talk about heavy levers of influence on the RF, then let’s speak honestly that there are currently two countries in the world that could force Russia to do something, but both the first and the second country are not doing this today," he stated.

According to the diplomat, the only way out of the war of attrition remains bringing closer a global consensus of leaders. "The fact that this will happen – it definitely will, but again, only when we not only believe in it, but also do something for it. Including pushing and hastening this global decision," Zaluzhny said.